Ukraine President Zelenskyy to seek more help in speech to US Congress

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (Mar 16) is set to make an urgent appeal to the US Congress for more help in fending off a Russian invasion that has brought death and destruction and sent a wave of refugees fleeing his country.

Zelenskyy's virtual address to members of the House of Representatives and Senate, scheduled for 9am EDT (9pm, Singapore time), comes a day after he made a plea to Canada's parliament for more Western sanctions on Russia and the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

A no-fly zone is a step that US President Joe Biden and NATO allies have resisted out of a fear of escalating the war that began with Russia's Feb 24 invasion.

Biden on Tuesday signed into law US$13.6 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine to help it obtain more weaponry and for humanitarian assistance.

Zelenskyy has sought in recent weeks to shore up support for his country in various speeches to foreign audiences, also including the European Parliament and the British Parliament.

Support for Ukraine is a rare instance in which Republicans and Democrats have aligned in a sharply divided Congress, with some lawmakers in both parties urging Biden to go further in helping Ukraine. There is some bipartisan support in Congress for rushing combat aircraft to Ukraine.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday told reporters he does not expect Zelenskyy to ask for direct US engagement or for a no-fly zone, which could require NATO forces to fire on Russian aircraft.

"But there are a lot of weapons that are extremely effective at controlling the air," McConnell said, citing warplanes that Poland has offered to provide Ukraine.