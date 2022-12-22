'Your money is not charity': Ukraine's Zelenskyy appeals for bipartisan support from US Congress

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the United States Congress on Wednesday (Dec 21) that the tens of billions of dollars of aid it had approved to help it fight a Russian invasion was not charity, but an investment in global security.

In his first visit out of his country since the war began in February, Zelenskyy told lawmakers in the soaring House of Representatives chamber that he hoped they would continue to support Ukraine on a bipartisan basis - a major point as Republicans are due to take the majority in the House on Jan 3.

"Your money is not charity," Zelenskyy said, clad in the khaki fatigues that have been his public uniform throughout the 300 days of conflict. "It is an investment in the global security and democracy."

Following a meeting at the White House with Democratic President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy's speech needed to resonate with House Republicans, who have voiced increasing skepticism about continuing to send so much aid to Ukraine.