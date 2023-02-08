Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Britain seeking more arms against Russia

LONDON: Britain announced an immediate surge of military deliveries to Ukraine to help it fend off an intensifying Russian offensive and pledged to train its pilots as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in London on a rare visit abroad.

Zelenskyy was due to travel onto Brussels on Thursday (Feb 9) where the European Union is holding a summit, according to an EU diplomat. London was his first stop on only his second trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 after a visit to the United States in December.

In Britain, he will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles and address parliament.

"The United Kingdom was one of the first to come to Ukraine's aid. And today I'm in London to personally thank the British people for their support and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, under a photo of him and Sunak at the airport.

Britain, which has been training Ukrainian troops, said the extra training would ensure Ukrainian pilots were able to fly "sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future", adding the move was "part of long-term investment in their military".

The wording seemed to suggest that Britain had not yet changed its mind on whether to provide Kyiv with the fighter jets it has asked for - something the government has said is not the right approach for now.

Sunak said the visit was a testament "to his country's courage, determination and fight and ... to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries".

"I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future."

Zelenskyy will meet King Charles later on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said. Charles, who has visited several organisations who help Ukrainians in Britain, has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "brutal aggression".

Britain also set out further sanctions to target those who have helped Russian President Vladimir Putin, including manufacturers of military equipment and eight individuals who helped "maintain wealth and power amongst Kremlin elites".