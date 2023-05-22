Ukrainian President Zelenskyy wins new diplomatic, military support from G7

HIROSHIMA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrapped up a triumphant diplomatic offensive in Hiroshima on Sunday (May 21), heading home bearing new arms, munitions and the "unwavering" diplomatic support of G7 allies.

He leveraged the powerful symbolism of Hiroshima, synonymous with the horrors of war, to press partners and sceptics alike to back his defence against Russia's 15-month onslaught.

The need for his bold diplomatic gambit in Japan was underscored by setbacks on the ground back home, where Russia claimed to have taken control of the eastern city of Bakhmut after months of bloody battle.

Still, Zelenskyy can claim victory on several fronts, having won US backing for the supply of advanced fighter jets, and the chance to woo powerful unaligned nations such as India that have not condemned Russia's invasion.

He used the emotional history of Hiroshima to drive home his despair over the destruction of his country, including the frontline city of Bakhmut, which Russian troops claim to now control.

"The photos of Hiroshima remind me of Bakhmut," he said after a visit to the city's museum, which documents the suffering caused by the 1945 US nuclear bomb attack.

"Absolute total destruction. There is nothing. There are no people."