Ukraine's president travels close to frontline troops as Russia pushes them back

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had visited two cities very close to one of the most active frontlines between his country's troops and Russian forces, where a regional official said the situation had worsened for the Ukrainian side.

Ukrainian forces had suffered a slight reversal of fortunes after managing to retake half of the city of Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield in the east where Russia has concentrated its forces, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province where the city is located, told national television.

Gaidai did not go into details but said the Ukrainian troops were still holding their positions in the city's industrial zone.

"The fiercest fighting is in Sievierodonetsk. Fast-moving fighting is happening right now," he said.

Zelenskyy said he had travelled to Lysychansk, south of Sievierodonetsk, and Soledar - rare outings for him outside Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb 24 and possibly the closest to the frontline yet.

"What you all deserve is victory - that is the most important thing. But not at any cost," Zelenskyy, wearing his trademark khaki T-shirt, told Ukrainian troops in a video released on Sunday (Jun 5) night.

Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk are in the Luhansk region and Soledar is in the Donetsk region. Together they make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland, which Russia says it is on a mission to "liberate".

Moscow has focused most of its firepower on the Donbas after Ukraine pushed its troops back from Kyiv and Ukraine's second biggest city Kharkiv.

Russian forces were fortifying their positions in the Kharkiv region and "conducting intensive artillery and mortar shelling of our positions" to keep hold of the territory they had occupied, Ukraine's military general staff said on Monday.

It said Russia was targeting civilian infrastructure in several towns in the region and the regional administration said three civilians were killed and 10 wounded in shelling.

It was not immediately possible to verify the toll. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

KYIV STRIKE

Russia struck Kyiv with missiles for the first time in more than a month on Sunday, with one person reported hospitalised. Dark smoke could be seen from many miles away after the attack on two outlying districts.

Ukraine said the strike hit a rail car repair works, while Moscow said it had destroyed tanks sent by Eastern European countries to Ukraine.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the Ukrainian railway, confirmed four missiles had smashed into the Darnytsia rail car repair facility in eastern Kyiv, but said there was no military hardware at the site.

The strike was a reminder of war in Kyiv where normal life has largely returned since Russian forces were driven from its outskirts in March.

The "missile strikes at Kyiv have only one goal - kill as many as possible", Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Ukraine said Russia had carried out the Kyiv strike using long-range air-launched missiles fired from heavy bombers as far away as the Caspian Sea.