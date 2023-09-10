Ukraine steps up pressure on its allies for action against Russia

KYIV: Ukraine stepped up the pressure on its Western allies on Saturday (Sep 9), deploring the lack of progress on setting up an international tribunal to try Russia's leaders and on the transfer of frozen Russian assets.

"Unfortunately, we are in a kind of deadlock on both because we have divisions on the first issue and there is clearly a lack of will on the second issue," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, referring to a tribunal.

Taken together, the speeches by several senior administration officials drew a picture of a country at war held back by allies who had failed to grasp the scale and urgency of the crisis.

Kuleba said the G7 group favoured a hybrid tribunal based on Ukrainian legislation.

But this, he said, would not allow for the immunity of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin or Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to be stripped - an unacceptable option for Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials are arguing for an international court resembling the post-WWII Nuremberg tribunal.

There has been insufficient progress too, on the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine for use in the country's reconstruction, Kuleba added.

After a year and a half, I'm still hearing from Europe and America: we are working on it," Kuleba said.

"There is a lack of will to come to a conclusion. So we have to change that."

Since Moscow's invasion in February 2022, Western sanctions have led to the freezing of some 300 billion euros of Central Bank of Russia foreign exchange reserves around the world.

Kuleba was addressing a conference in Kyiv Friday, but his comments were only released on Saturday.