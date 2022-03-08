Ukraine priests want to break from Russian church

LVIV, Ukraine: The Kremlin's war against Ukraine has pushed some priests in the country to call for a break from the Russian Orthodox Church, to which their parishes have belonged for centuries.

Like much of their social and cultural fabric, Ukraine and Russia have been intertwined by their religious beliefs for hundreds of years.

But President Vladimir Putin's war, which has killed hundreds and forced more than 1.7 million people to flee the country, has changed that too.

"The Russian president is today's Cain," says Iov Olshansky, a priest at the Orthodox Resurrection New Athos Monastery in the western city of Lviv. In the Bible, Cain, the first son of Adam and Eve, kills his brother Abel.

"The only way for our Church is independence," he says.

UNIFIED UKRAINIAN CHURCH

The Russian Orthodox Church was dominant for some 300 years in Ukraine, including during Soviet times, when religion was officially outlawed and believers practiced in secret.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, the Orthodox faith in Ukraine splintered into three branches: one whose clerics pledged loyalty to the Moscow patriarchate, one loyal to a newly established patriarchate in Kyiv, and the smaller Ukrainian Orthodox Autocephalous Church.

But this changed after Russia seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and then backed separatists, who carved out two unrecognised breakaway regions in Ukraine's east. That conflict has since claimed some 13,000 lives.

Four years after the annexation of Crimea, the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople recognised Kiev's religious independence, allowing the creation of a unified Ukrainian Church.

The Russian Church lost many members to the new unified Ukrainian Church but remained the country's second-largest confession. According to a poll in 2021, 58 per cent of Orthodox believers said they were members of the new unified church, compared with 25 per cent who pledged allegiance to the Moscow patriarchate.

But now priests like 33-year-old Olshansky are calling for a split.

"All our prayers are now for the re-establishment of peace in Ukraine and for the victory of our army," he says.