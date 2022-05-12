Ukraine pushes Russian forces back, restricts gas flow to Europe

KYIV/VILKHIVKA, Ukraine: Ukrainian forces reported battlefield gains on Wednesday (May 11) in a counterattack that could signal a shift in the momentum of the war, while Kyiv shut gas flows on a route through Russian-held territory, raising the spectre of an energy crisis in Europe.

Following days of advances north and east of the second largest city Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces were within just several kilometres of the Russian border on Wednesday morning, one Ukrainian military source said on condition on anonymity. Before the advance, Russian forces had been on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a city 40km from the frontier.

The advance appears to be the fastest that Ukraine has mounted since it drove Russian troops away from Kyiv and out of the country's north at the beginning of April. If sustained, it could let Ukrainian forces threaten supply lines for Russia's main attack force, and even put rear logistics targets within Russia itself within range of Ukrainian artillery.

In Vilkhivka, a shattered village east of Kharkiv, the thump of near constant artillery and swoosh of multiple rocket launchers could be heard from fighting at the front.

Andrii Korkin, 48, who had ventured to Vilkhivka to check on his parents' home, said he was a native Russian-speaker, the group Moscow says it went into Ukraine to defend.

"I want nothing to do any more with the world of the Russian Federation," Korkin said.

Although the village itself had been recaptured by Ukrainian forces weeks ago, the frontline was only now far enough away to make it safe to return.

The bloated body of a Russian soldier still lay mouldering outside the bombed-out school where his unit had made its headquarters before being driven out.

BURNED OUT TANKS

On Wednesday evening, Ukraine's general staff said its forces had captured Pytomnyk, a village on the main highway north of Kharkiv, about halfway to the Russian border. The governor of the Russian region on the other side, Belgorod, said a village had been shelled from Ukraine, wounding one person.

Further east, Ukrainian forces seemed to be in control of Rubizhne, on the banks of the Donets river.

"It is burned out, just like all Russian tanks," a Ukrainian soldier told Reuters near Rubizhne next to the ruins of one Russian tank. "The weapons are helping a lot, the anti-tank ones."

Kyiv has so far confirmed few details about its advance through the Kharkiv region.

"We are having successes in the Kharkiv direction, where we are steadily pushing back the enemy and liberating population centres," Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of Ukraine's General Staff, told a briefing, providing no specifics.