Ukraine puts trident in place of Soviet emblem on tallest statue

KYIV: Ukraine's trident coat of arms glimmered on the shield of a gigantic statue overlooking Kyiv on Sunday (Aug 6), after construction workers winched it up to replace a Soviet hammer and sickle.

The operation to put the trident in place of the Soviet emblem on the 62m-tall steel figure of a woman, known as the Fatherland Mother, began last month, as Ukraine purges its public areas of reminders of Russian and Soviet rule.

Workers lowered the hammer and sickle from the Soviet emblem that originally decorated the shield on Tuesday.

On a bright sunny morning shortly after 6am (3am GMT), construction workers and industrial climbers winched the 7.6m-tall trident into place, pending final adjustments.

They posed waving the Ukrainian flag on top of the shield.

The silvery monument stands high on the bank of the Dnieper River, brandishing a sword and shield.

The tallest monument in Ukraine measuring 102m including its base, it was erected in 1981 as a memorial to the Soviet victory in World War II.

Now it is part of a museum about Ukraine's role in World War II, which has changed its displays to reject Soviet narratives.