Ukraine to raise 'unfair' weapons issue during German minister's visit

KYIV: Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised unequivocal support for Ukraine on Monday (Feb 7) as she headed to Kyiv, which wants Berlin to do more to help it defend itself against a possible attack by Russia.

Ukrainian officials have publicly criticised Germany for refusing to sell defensive weapons to Kyiv and over its perceived reluctance to prevent gas flowing through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia if Moscow launches an attack.

Baerbock's visit to Kyiv, her second in three weeks, is one of a series by senior officials from NATO member states intended to show solidarity with Ukraine since Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near its borders.

Moscow says it has no plans to attack but is seeking Western security guarantees, including a promise that Ukraine will never join NATO, a demand that the military alliance has said is a non-starter. Western powers have threatened Russia with new sanctions if it launches an attack.

"During my visit to Kyiv, I will once again make it unmistakably clear where we stand: as Ukraine's partner in the EU, NATO and G7, with no ifs and buts on the country's territorial integrity and on the side of the people of Ukraine," Baerbock said ahead of her arrival.

"Together we will respond to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine with tough, very concrete measures."