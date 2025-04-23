Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelenskyy

RUSSIAN ATTACKS

Russia hit a residential area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Myrnograd with drones Tuesday, killing three people and wounding two, local authorities said.



One person was reported dead and 23 wounded after two guided aerial bombs pounded the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, the region's governor said.



Photos from Ukraine's emergency services showed the outer walls of an apartment block blown open and a bloodied man tended to by medics on a stretcher, with bandages around his head and arms.



"One guided aerial bomb hit an infrastructure facility, another one hit a densely populated neighbourhood, a residential building directly," Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.



Russian strikes wounded another six in the southern city of Kherson and seven in Kharkiv in the northeast, officials said.



The Russian army meanwhile claimed to have captured a village in the eastern Donetsk region, where its troops are advancing.



Russia has pressed on with a grinding advance in recent months in southern and eastern Ukraine and recaptured much of Russia's Kursk region, parts of which Kyiv seized last year and was hoping to use as a bargaining chip.



There were no ongoing discussions on any new US aid packages with the Trump administration, Zelenskyy said.



In Paris last week, Rubio presented Washington's plan for ending the conflict, though both he and Trump warned that Washington's patience was wearing thin and could lead it to withdraw.



Many in Ukraine fear any US-brokered settlement would benefit Russia.