Ukraine border town sees refugee influx, Hungarian exodus

BEREHOVE: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to an influx of refugees into the border town of Berehove in the Transcarpathia region, and an exodus of its ethnic-Hungarian population fleeing conscription.

Around half of Berehove's population of 22,000 is ethnic-Hungarian, the bilingual street signs, architecture and historical plaques testifying to its Magyar heritage.

But despite its location beside the Hungarian border and far from the fighting, the war has upended life in the town.

Its hotels, private boarding houses, and even schools now host refugees, some of the 2 million Ukrainians internally displaced by the war so far.

"We're fully booked, they've reserved rooms for weeks, some for months," said Konstantyn Popovych, 34, owner of the Hotel "Olesja" in Berehove's downtown.

According to deputy mayor Istvan Vincze, "4,000 to 5,000 refugees are currently in Berehove while much of the ethnic-Hungarian population" has fled across the border.

Now mostly Ukrainian is heard on the streets, while a screen on the main square plays an army promotional video on loop.

FLED TO "MOTHERLAND"

"As soon as the war broke out and the government introduced conscription, many Hungarians quickly left, most to join relatives or friends in the motherland," Vincze, 51, told AFP.

Speaking outside the town hall where both Ukrainian and Hungarian flags are flown, Vincze said he worries about the long-term impact of the war on the town.

"I understand why people left, the economic prospects are better, particularly now that there is war, but obviously we hope everyone comes back soon," he said.

Transcarpathia, cut off from the rest of Ukraine by the Carpathian mountains, was governed by Budapest until after World War I.

It then changed hands several times, falling under Soviet rule after World War II when thousands of Ukrainians and Russians were settled in the region.

Around 1,000km from Kyiv and bordering Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, it finally became part of independent Ukraine in 1991.

About 1.2 million people live there, with Hungarians the largest - numbering around 150,000 - in a patchwork of ethnic minorites alongside Ukrainians.