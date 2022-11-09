Ukraine rejects talks, promises not to give up 'a single centimetre' to Russia in east

KYIV: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (Nov 8) night said his forces would not yield "a single centimetre" in fighting for control of eastern Donetsk region after earlier insisting that restoration of Ukrainian territory and compensation from Russia were conditions under which peace talks could take place.

In a video address, Zelenskyy also said that around 4 million people were without power in 14 regions plus the capital Kyiv, but on a stabilisation rather than an emergency basis.

Russian missile and drone attacks have targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the past few weeks as winter approaches when mean temperatures typically drop to several degrees below zero Celsius and lows of -20 Celsius.

The focal points of the conflict in the industrial region of Donetsk are around the towns of Bakhmut, Soledar and Avdiivka, the theatre of the heaviest fighting in the country.

"The activity of the occupiers remains at an extremely high level - dozens of attacks every day," Zelenskyy said.

"They are suffering extraordinarily high losses. But the order remains the same - to advance on the administrative boundary of Donetsk region. We will not yield a single centimetre of our land."

The region is one of several Russia claimed to have annexed in late September, seven months after invading its neighbour. Moscow has said it will not negotiate over territory it claims.

Zelenskyy's remarks earlier about conditions for talks followed a Washington Post report on Saturday that the United States had encouraged Ukraine to signal willingness for talks. Zelenskyy's comments also coincided with US midterm elections whose outcome could test Western support for Ukraine.

"Once again - restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again," he said were the Ukrainian conditions.

Since Russia announced the annexations, Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv would never negotiate as long as Vladimir Putin was Russian president.