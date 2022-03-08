Ukraine rejects 'unacceptable' Russian evacuation offer

KYIV: Ukraine on Monday (Mar 7) dismissed an offer from Moscow for humanitarian corridors that would lead refugees from bombarded cities into Russia and Belarus, as fresh talks got underway with slim hopes of ending the conflict.
"This is not an acceptable option," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, after Russia proposed safe passage for civilians from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy.
The civilians "aren't going to go to Belarus and then take a plane to Russia", she added.
The Russian army said earlier on Monday it was opening humanitarian corridors from the four Ukrainian cities.
Russian army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said local ceasefires had begun to allow civilians to escape.
Fighting was still ongoing on Monday in the four cities - the capital Kyiv, the second city Kharkhiv in the east, the southeastern port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov and Sumy, near the eastern border with Russia.
But the fact the corridors led into Russia or its ally Belarus raised questions over the safety of those who might use them.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday, accused Putin of hypocrisy and cynicism over the offer.
"All this is not serious, it is moral and political cynicism, which I find intolerable," he told LCI television in an interview.
Two recent attempts to allow thousands of civilians to leave the besieged city of Mariupol have ended in disaster, with civilians under fire and both sides accusing each other of violations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to "neutralise" Ukraine "either through negotiation or through war", and expectations remain low for a third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks set for Monday.