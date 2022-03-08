Ukraine rejects 'unacceptable' Russian evacuation offer

KYIV: Ukraine on Monday (Mar 7) dismissed an offer from Moscow for humanitarian corridors that would lead refugees from bombarded cities into Russia and Belarus, as fresh talks got underway with slim hopes of ending the conflict.

"This is not an acceptable option," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, after Russia proposed safe passage for civilians from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy.

The civilians "aren't going to go to Belarus and then take a plane to Russia", she added.

The Russian army said earlier on Monday it was opening humanitarian corridors from the four Ukrainian cities.

Russian army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said local ceasefires had begun to allow civilians to escape.

Fighting was still ongoing on Monday in the four cities - the capital Kyiv, the second city Kharkhiv in the east, the southeastern port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov and Sumy, near the eastern border with Russia.