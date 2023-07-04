Ukraine reports 'fruitful' last few days in counteroffensive

KYIV: A Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces has been "particularly fruitful" in the past few days and Ukraine's troops are fulfilling their main tasks, a senior security official said on Tuesday (Jul 4).

The comments by Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, were Kyiv's latest positive assessment of the month-old counterattack although Moscow has not acknowledged Ukraine's gains.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion in February 2022, still holds swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday his troops had made progress after a "difficult" week.

"At this stage of active hostilities, Ukraine's Defense Forces are fulfilling the number one task – the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, military vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defense forces of the russian army," Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, wrote on Twitter.

"The last few days have been particularly fruitful," he said, without providing any details from the battlefield.