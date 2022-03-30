Logo
World

Ukraine reports shelling outside Kyiv, fighting around Chernihiv
Ukraine reports shelling outside Kyiv, fighting around Chernihiv

A wreck of a Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) is seen on the front line in the Kyiv region, Ukraine Mar 28, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

30 Mar 2022 03:58PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 03:58PM)
Ukrainian officials reported shelling around the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv on Wednesday (Mar 30), despite a promise by Moscow to scale down military operations there.

Kyiv's deputy mayor, Mykola Povoroznyk, told national television the capital itself had not been shelled overnight.

"The night passed relatively calmly, to the sounds of sirens and the sound of gunfire from battles around the city, but there was no shelling in the city itself" he said. The Chernihiv region's governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said he saw no let-up in Russian attacks.

"Do we believe in it (the promise to reduce military activities)? Of course not," Chaus wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"The 'decreased activity' in the Chernihiv region was demonstrated by the enemy carrying out strikes on (the city of) Nizhyn, including air strikes, and all night long they hit (the city of) Chernihiv."

The governor of the Khmelnitskyi region in western Ukraine said Russian forces had hit industrial facilities in the region in three strikes overnight.

Governor Serhiy Hamaliy gave no details of the targets or the damage, but said fires had been "localised" and checks were being made to determine whether there were any casualties.

Source: Reuters/nh

