1,000 days into the Ukraine war, uncertainty lies ahead as Trump era looms

KYIV: Ukrainians are bracing for their third – and possibly most difficult – winter yet since the war started almost three years ago.

Russia has been devastating the country’s energy infrastructure with airstrikes targeting power stations and electrical grid facilities, leaving Ukrainians with rolling blackouts and no heating.

This comes two months ahead of a political shift in the United States – Ukraine’s biggest backer – following Donald Trump's re-election as president earlier this month.

WHAT COULD TRUMP PROPOSE?

Trump’s impending return to the White House has thrown American support for war-exhausted Ukraine into uncertainty.

The 78-year-old has repeatedly criticised Washington’s provision of continued aid to Kyiv, and has pledged to end the war – without saying how.