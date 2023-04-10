Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine says Russia switching to 'scorched earth' tactics in Bakhmut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine says Russia switching to 'scorched earth' tactics in Bakhmut

Ukraine says Russia switching to 'scorched earth' tactics in Bakhmut

Smoke is seen during a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of the front line city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Apr 6, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Oleksandr Klymenko)

10 Apr 2023 03:53PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 03:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: The commander of the Ukrainian ground forces said on Monday (Apr 10) that Russian troops had switched to "scorched earth" tactics in the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut and were destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery.

Russia's assault on Bakhmut, a small city in the Donetsk region, has been the focus of the biggest battle of Moscow's full-scale invasion launched in February 2022.

"The enemy switched to the so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire," said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces.

Ukraine's defence of the city of Bakhmut continued, he said.

"The situation is difficult but controllable," he said in comments quoted by Ukraine's Media Military Centre.

He said Russian forces were bringing in special forces and airborne assault units to help their attack on the city as members of Russia's Wagner military group had become "exhausted".

Reuters could not verify the battlefield account.

Related:

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine war Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.