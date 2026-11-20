"COME TO MOSCOW"

There had been fears that Trump, Putin and Xi may make sweeping decisions on the war over the heads of Kyiv and Europe during their China meeting - but few tangible details had emerged hours after the talks ended.



Putin, speaking later at a press conference in China, said that "the American side is urging us to agree to the involvement of the Europeans".



"Through diplomatic channels, we suggested to the Europeans to come to Moscow," Putin said. "And after that we will decide in what format the talks can continue.



"We understand that discussing issues linked to security in Europe is pointless without the Europeans."



However, he also said Moscow could not accept any kind of defence ties between Ukraine and Europe, stressing that "military cooperation in any form is, of course, a problem".



Kushner wrote on X that he and Witkoff had updated Merz on Trump's "discussions in China and the latest efforts to achieve a just, lasting and durable peace in Ukraine".



"We continue to work in close coordination with Germany, Ukraine and our European partners to align our positions and prepare for the next round of negotiations."