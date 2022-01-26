Western countries step up response plans over fears Russia may invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW: Western leaders stepped up preparations for any Russian military action in Ukraine on Tuesday (Jan 25), with talks taking place on protecting energy supplies and US President Joe Biden saying he would consider imposing direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin.

Tensions remained high after NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to Russia's troop build-up near its border with Ukraine.

Russia, which denies planning an attack, said it was watching with "great concern". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated Moscow's line that the crisis was being driven by US and NATO actions, not the Russian troop build-up.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a televised address on Tuesday evening, urged his compatriots to stay calm and said work was underway to bring about a meeting between him and the leaders of Russia, Germany and France.

"There are no rose-coloured glasses, no childish illusions, everything is not simple ... But there is hope," Zelenskiy said. "Protect your body from viruses, your brain from lies, your heart from panic."

Biden repeated that there were no plans to send US troops to Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, but said he would consider imposing direct sanctions on Putin and that there would be "enormous consequences" worldwide if Russia invaded.

If Russia were to move into Ukraine with all its forces, it would be the "largest invasion since World War Two" and would "change the world", Biden said.

Reporters asked Biden if he would see himself imposing sanctions on Putin if the Russian president invaded Ukraine.

"Yes," Biden responded. "I would see that."

Direct US sanctions on foreign leaders are rare but not unprecedented. Others who have faced sanctions include Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, Syria's Bashar al-Assad and Libya's Muammar Gaddafi.

The US Defense Department has said about 8,500 US troops have been put on heightened alert and are awaiting orders to deploy to NATO's eastern flank. Biden said on Tuesday he may move the troops in the nearer term.

A US plane carrying military equipment and munitions landed in Kyiv on Tuesday, the third shipment of a US$200-million security package to shore up Ukraine.