Russia launches New Year drone strike on Kyiv, officials say

KYIV: Russia launched a drone strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Wednesday (Jan 1), killing one person, wounding six others and damaging buildings in two districts, city officials said.

Explosions boomed across the morning sky as Ukraine's air force warned of drones approaching the city and Mayor Vitali Klitschko said air defences were repelling an enemy attack.

Two floors of a residential building were partially destroyed in the strike, Klitschko said. The body of a woman was later pulled from the debris, the city's military administration said.

Photos posted by the State Emergency Service showed firefighters dousing a gutted corner of a building and helping elderly victims.

The National Bank of Ukraine said in a statement that one of its buildings had been damaged by debris from a downed drone.

Debris also damaged a non-residential building in a different neighbourhood, Klitschko added.