'A person has a limit': Elderly languish in war-hit east Ukraine

CHASIV YAR: He has lived in fear of heavy shelling for months, but it was only on Thursday (Jan 5) that 73-year-old Vladislav Victorovych first considered fleeing his home near Ukraine's front line.

Before dawn, a Russian missile crashed through the apartment block next to where he lives with his wife and son. Had it landed just 50 metres north, it would have been their home reduced to a heap of rubble and broken glass.

"After today's incoming, we began to seriously think that we need to leave," Victorovych told AFP as residents of the wrecked building ventured inside to salvage what they could.

"The wife said, 'It's time to get ready'."

By midday, however, Victorovych had thought it over and recommitted to staying, overwhelmed by the prospect of relocating his wife, who suffers from a heart condition and other ailments.

Like many towns across eastern Ukraine's hard-hit Donetsk region, Chasiv Yar has seen a steep population decline in recent weeks. Those left behind are mainly "older people and people with limited mobility", according to the United Nations.

Those who stay cite various reasons for doing so: from simple defiance to the need to care for sick relatives - or just a lack of better options.

But the situation is growing increasingly desperate, given the intense fighting and worsening winter conditions. The temperatures here are forecast to plunge well below zero at the weekend.

"We are now experiencing extreme stress, and this leads to illness," Victorovych said.

"A person has a limit ... A person who lives in normal conditions cannot understand this."