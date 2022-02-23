Erdogan says Turkey won't accept moves on Ukraine sovereignty

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Wednesday (Feb 23) that Turkey would not recognise any move against Ukraine's sovereignty, and warned against a military conflict.

Erdogan told Putin that Turkey would "not recognise any step against Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity", his office said, adding that this was Ankara's "principled approach".

President Vladimir Putin has defied an avalanche of international sanctions and put his forces on standby to occupy and defend two rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine.

Russia recognised the regions as independent this week, in a serious escalation of tensions in the ongoing crisis.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member Turkey, which has friendly ties with Russia and Ukraine, has sought to position itself as a mediator.

During the phone call with Putin, Erdogan said "a military conflict would not bring benefit to anyone", and that Ankara prioritised diplomacy and dialogue, the presidency said.

"Turkey is ready to do its part to reduce tensions and maintain peace," he told Putin.