EU unblocks 90-bn-euro Ukraine loan after Hungary row

SANCTIONS APPROVED

The row with Hungary has held up EU support for Ukraine at a time when the United States has largely cut Kyiv off and eased sanctions on Russian oil amid the Iran war.



Orban's loss in elections after 16 years in power had fuelled hopes the funds would be unlocked -- and the EU could move past the frequent blockages experienced during his tenure.



But EU officials had believed they might have to wait until his pro-EU successor Peter Magyar took office in May to get it approved.



EU countries also gave the preliminary go-ahead to a fresh round of sanctions on Russia that had been stalled by both Hungary and Slovakia over the pipeline row.



The new round of economic punishment for Moscow - the 20th from the EU since the war started in 2022 - includes measures on Russia's energy, banking and trade sectors.



Zelenskyy on Tuesday had urged the EU to begin ratcheting up sanctions on Moscow again at a time when US President Donald Trump has eased pressure on the Kremlin.