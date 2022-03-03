'Hedgehogs' versus tanks as Kyiv braces for Russian onslaught

KYIV: As Russian troops closed in on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday (Mar 3), a muddy construction site in a local neighbourhood was teeming with workers and welders of the KAN real estate developer.

Instead of homes and offices, they were making giant, metal anti-tank barricades known as "hedgehogs", and smaller spiked barriers aimed at stopping wheeled vehicles.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, KAN, a large local property company, reinvented itself to help the defences of the city of 3.4 million people.

Zakhar, a foreman, picked up the phone and started calling the company's construction workers who had remained in Kyiv. Almost everyone volunteered to stay and contribute, he said.

"We build things. We do not know how to fight, but we knew we could be useful," Zakhar said. A few metres away sparks flew as builders cut through and welded together large metal beams.

It is another example of how Ukrainian civilians are supporting regular troops as they try to repel Russia's advance, including through civil defence units and independent militia that have formed across the country.

Russia says its actions in Ukraine are a "special operation" not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it calls dangerous nationalists.

Ukraine's military is dwarfed by that of its powerful neighbour, but resistance in the first week of the conflict has slowed Russia's progress, particularly in urban areas.

Russia has captured one Ukrainian city so far - the southern Dnipro River port of Kherson - and has bombarded others with increasing intensity, including Kyiv and the country's second city Kharkiv.

A giant column of Russian armour has stalled as it approaches Kyiv from the north, delayed by resistance, mechanical failures and congestion, according to the British defence ministry.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled the violence and crossed into neighbouring countries. Men of fighting age are prevented from leaving Ukraine.