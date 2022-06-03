Back on the road: Ukrainian refugees have to vacate Bulgarian seaside hotels

SUNNY BEACH, Bulgaria: Anastasia Zaitseva waits with her two young children outside the Black Sea resort hotel she has called home since March to board a bus for another journey to an unknown destination after fleeing war in Ukraine.

She is one of tens of thousands of refugees Bulgarian authorities had hoped to relocate by the end of May due to cuts in subsidies and the start of the summer holiday season, when businesses along the Black Sea coast make most of their money.

With her own cash running short, 35-year-old Zaitseva and many like her are relying on Bulgarian authorities to relocate them even if they have no idea where they might end up.

"We were checking our emails all day and waiting for some information," said Zaitseva, from Kremenchuk, central Ukraine, standing outside the Melia Sunny Beach hotel in the heart of Bulgaria's largest Black Sea resort.

"I have some money but it's not enough to fully provide for the children. I am concerned about where we will be sent. I need a kindergarten, a school, conditions for the children and some hospital," said Zaitseva, whose husband stayed behind in Ukraine to fight.

Nearly seven million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb 24, creating Europe's worst refugee crisis since the end of World War II. Fighting continues unabated and there is no sign of a ceasefire.

'UNPRECEDENTED SUPPORT'

More than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, mostly women and children, have fled to Bulgaria since the start of the war.

The government placed around 60,000 refugees at beach-front resorts during the low season at places such as the Melia Sunny Beach hotel. Its manager, Hristo Karailiev, said it had housed around 2,500 Ukrainians at one point.

Following the government push to empty the hotels, Karailiev said most refugees had left apart from some 175 who will remain as seasonal workers at the resort, which has sea views and swimming pools scattered around the grounds.

"They are stressed by the unknown because they were not told until the last minute where they will be accommodated," said Karailiev, whose 3,200 capacity four-star hotel is popular with tourists from Britain, Germany and Poland.