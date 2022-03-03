1 million refugees fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion last week: UNHCR

GENEVA: One million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia's invasion, the United Nations said on Thursday (Mar 3), warning that unless the conflict ended immediately, millions more were likely to flee.

"In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi tweeted.

"Unless there is an immediate end to the conflict, millions more are likely to be forced to flee Ukraine," Grandi warned.

According to frequently updated UNHCR data, 1,002,860 have now fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion on Feb 24.

Grandi said the numbers were rising with incredible speed.

"I have worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years, and rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one," he said.

"Hour by hour, minute by minute, more people are fleeing the terrifying reality of violence," he said.