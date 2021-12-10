Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Macron warns against "self-fulfilling" prophecies on Ukraine-Russia risks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Macron warns against "self-fulfilling" prophecies on Ukraine-Russia risks

Macron warns against "self-fulfilling" prophecies on Ukraine-Russia risks

French President Emmanuel Macron waves after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Dec 10, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier)

10 Dec 2021 11:00PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 11:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday (Dec 10) about the risk of self-fulfilling prophecies, following a United States intelligence assessment that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year.

"I think that our primary objective is to avoid any unnecessary tension, what I will call self-fulfilling news," Macron said, when asked about that assessment.

"What we all want, Europeans and Americans, is to show that we are paying close attention to the situation," he told a joint news conference with Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Macron said he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier on Friday, and that they would discuss new initiatives to unlock peace talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine when they meet next week.

"We will launch further activities to make sure that Ukraine has a good perspective," said Scholz, who was making his first official visit as chancellor.

"We have a good basis that needs to be revived - for example the talks in the Normandy format," he added, referring to discussions between Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine meant to help solving the crisis.

Related:

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine France United States Emmanuel Macron

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us