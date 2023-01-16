Ukraine missile toll rises to 36, Russia denies attack

DNIPRO, Ukraine: The toll from Russia's devastating strike on a residential block in Dnipro rose on Monday (Jan 16) to 36, as fears grew more bodies would be pulled from the rubble and the Kremlin denied responsibility.

Emergency service workers with rescue dogs dug for survivors into the night Sunday in the wake of one of the deadliest recent attacks of Russia's nearly year-long invasion.

"We've been working for 19 or 20 hours without sleep and without rest," said Larysa Borysenko, one of the rescuers, whose team had found bodies but no survivors.

Ukraine's national police service gave the new toll in a statement while the head of Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko said two children were among the dead.

The "fate of another 35 residents of the building is unknown," he said, confirming that rescue operations were ongoing, some 40 hours after the strike.