Ukraine could push Russia back to pre-war lines soon - but only with Western aid, say analysts

SINGAPORE: Ukraine could push Russia back to its pre-war lines soon, but only if Western partners continue to give Kyiv the help it desperately needs, said analysts.

Ms Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, said on Monday (Dec 19) this includes continued military, financial and humanitarian assistance along with electrical equipment to fix a battered power grid.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said previously that the conflict would not end unless Russia withdrew from all the areas it occupied.

His determination to retake all of Ukraine, including Crimea which was seized by Moscow in 2014, “is eminently doable”, said Ms Haring.

BELARUS AS RUSSIA’S ALLY

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first visit to the Belarus capital of Minsk in three years.

During talks, Mr Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed their close ties.

The meeting between the two leaders was a big deal, Ms Haring told CNA’s Asia Tonight. “It underscores that Putin doesn't have very many friends.”

The meeting has stoked fears he will pressure his ally to open a new invasion front.

In February, Russian forces used Belarus as a launch pad for an abortive attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Belarus can give Russia access to the northern border of Ukraine, said Ms Haring.

“If Russia is indeed planning an assault in January or the spring, (Putin) needs Lukashenko's cooperation. He would also like some forces, the Belarusian forces, to be fighting on his side.”

So far, Mr Lukashenko has resisted and repeatedly said his country would not be drawn into the Ukraine conflict.

“I think he will continue to resist. If he gives in, he's toast and he will not have any independence,” Ms Haring noted. “Lukashenko is really good at playing games with Putin.”