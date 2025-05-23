Trump says 'major' Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap 'just completed'

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (May 23) announced a "major" prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia.

"A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation. This could lead to something big???" he said, without providing further details.

His announcement follows Moscow and Kyiv agreeing during talks in Istanbul this month to exchange 1,000 prisoners each.