Ukraine president says Russia to deploy 10,000 North Korean troops

The Ukrainian leader attended an EU leaders' summit and a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels as he pressed for support for his "victory plan" to end the war against Russia.



Zelensky said the North Korean troops included "land forces" and "other tactical personnel".



"This is the first step to a world war," he warned, noting that Iran was also backing Russia with "drones and missiles", a claim that Tehran has repeatedly denied.



He said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "counting" on the North Korean soldiers because he was "afraid of mobilisation".

Zelenskyy conducted a whirlwind tour of Western capitals earlier this month including Washington, Paris, Berlin, Rome and London to promote his initiative.