Ukraine, Russia say US-brokered truce holding in ravaged city

AFP was not able to immediately verify details about the humanitarian mission or whether there had been a decrease in fighting.



The Russian military does not routinely grant international media, including AFP, access to areas under Russian occupation.



Right-leaning US cable network Newsmax said it had been granted "exclusive television access" to accompany observers entering the city on Thursday.

"BIGGEST DE-ESCALATION"

David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian lawmaker who took part in peace negotiations with Russia in 2022, described the ceasefire as the "biggest de-escalation since 2022".



Both sides were adhering to the truce as of 5:30pm local time, Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said in a post on Facebook, adding that it was scheduled to remain in effect until 10:59pm on Sunday.



Russia also reported the truce was holding.



A staffer for Lubinets said the truce applied to the entire Kherson region.



Oleshky, on the southern bank of the Dnipro River, was seized by Russian troops in 2022.



The population has since dropped from about 24,000 to around 2,000 today, including as many as 50 children, according to Ukrainian and US estimates.



Former residents told AFP last month that some of those remaining in the city were hunting pigeons to survive and had "forgotten what bread is".



The Ukrainian military has released drone footage of the town showing rows of empty apartment blocks, some charred by fire or partially destroyed by fighting.



Vladimir Saldo, a Moscow-installed official in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, told Russian media that those wishing to evacuate could go to Russian-occupied Crimea or Rostov in southwestern Russia, but would need to wait until the heavily-mined road from the city had been cleared.