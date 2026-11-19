MOSCOW: Ukraine struck the bridge linking Russia and Crimea for the third time in a week, forcing a suspension of train services across it, Russian authorities said, hours before President Vladimir Putin was due to meet the leaders of China and the US.

The timing and impact of Ukraine's attacks on the bridge, the longest in Europe and a symbol of Putin's Russia, are awkward for the Kremlin chief as he prepares to participate in what Moscow has cast as a historic trilateral summit with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Thursday (Nov 19).

Moscow hopes the meeting will send a signal to allies and foes that it - and not the European Union and Britain - is part of an emerging new multilateral world order.

In a statement on Thursday, Russia's transport ministry said nobody had been hurt in the Ukrainian attack on the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and that specialists were assessing damage to the bridge.

"As a result of a nighttime drone attack, train services on the railway section of the Crimean Bridge have been temporarily suspended," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's Russian-installed governor, confirmed the attack earlier on Thursday.

The 19km bridge is a flagship project which Putin inaugurated in 2018 and is a symbol of Russia's attachment to the peninsula, which is also the home of its Black Sea Fleet.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the central road section of the bridge, forcing its main road arch to crumble into the sea while leaving a yawning gap, according to videos and images verified by Reuters.

This week's first attack, on Monday, caused more minor damage, but gave Ukrainian forces a chance to see how Russian air defences would react.