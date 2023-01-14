Ukraine says key infrastructure hit in Russian strikes

KYIV: Ukraine reported a fresh wave of attacks and hits on key infrastructure facilities on Saturday (Jan 14), a day after Russia claimed to have captured the ravaged eastern town of Soledar following a long battle.

Victory in Soledar would be a rare achievement for Moscow after an embarrassing series of military setbacks - although Kyiv insisted fighting was still ongoing in the city.

On Saturday morning, Ukrainian infrastructure was again under fire as winter deepened, officials said.

"Today, the enemy fired at energy facilities again," operator Ukrenergo said, adding it was working on "eliminating the consequences" of the strikes.

In Kyiv, AFP journalists heard several explosions, while Ukrainian officials reported strikes on a power facility.

"There is a hit to an infrastructure facility, without critical destruction or fire," the Kyiv city administration said.

A fire broke out in a warehouse after fragments of a rocket fell, it said, adding there were no reported casualties in the capital.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, "the enemy launched another missile attack on critical infrastructure and industrial facilities", governor Oleg Synegubov said.

There could be emergency power cuts in the city of Kharkiv, the second largest in Ukraine, and in the surrounding region, Synegubov warned.

Attacks were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of the central Cherkasy region, Igor Taburets, said that "the enemy is attacking the territory of Ukraine again".

Russian attacks killed three people on Friday, the deputy head of the presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.