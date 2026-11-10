Ukraine, EU 'coordinated positions' before Abu Dhabi talks: Zelenskyy

"VERY BIG" DEAL

The Kremlin insisted meanwhile that the upcoming talks will still be held in the trilateral Ukraine-Russia-US format.



"As for the Europeans, there are separate channels of communication between the Ukrainians and Europeans, as well as the Americans and Europeans," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.



US President Donald Trump has stoked new fears of a US pivot toward the Kremlin by predicting a "very big" deal with Russia involving not only the Ukraine war but "all of Europe".



Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner has likewise set alarm bells ringing in Europe after saying Washington was working on "a broader European security architecture that can help establish the conditions for lasting peace" in Ukraine.

Kushner participated by video link in a meeting in Brussels last week with European, Ukrainian and NATO officials and has said Washington would consult with European partners "on the sidelines" of the Abu Dhabi talks.