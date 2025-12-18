UK tells Abramovich to give Chelsea sale cash to Ukraine or face court

LONDON: Britain on Wednesday (Dec 17) said it was giving Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich a final chance to give Ukraine 2.5 billion pounds (US$3.33 billion) from the sale of Chelsea Football Club or face potential legal action.

Britain sanctioned Abramovich in a crackdown on Russian oligarchs after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, triggering a rushed sale of the Premier League soccer club and freezing of the proceeds.

Britain wants the funds spent only on humanitarian causes in Ukraine, in line with a wider European push for Moscow to foot the bill for deaths and destruction triggered by its invasion.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach representatives for Abramovich for a response to the government statement. He has previously sought more flexibility and said he wants the money to go to all victims. Abramovich has 90 days to act under the terms of the government's new licence.

Should the Russian businessman fail to free the funds quickly, the government said in a statement that it was fully prepared to take him to court if necessary to enforce a 2022 agreement with him.

"It’s unacceptable that more than 2.5 billion pounds of money owed to the Ukrainian people can be allowed to remain frozen in a UK bank account," finance minister Rachel Reeves said in the statement.