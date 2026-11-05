Death toll in Russian attack on aid centre up to 40: Zelenskyy

KYIV: The death toll in a Russian attack on an aid distribution point in southeastern Ukraine has risen to 40, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday (Nov 4), with dozens still unaccounted for.



Russia on Monday dropped several bombs on a building where residents of the Komyshuvakha village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region received humanitarian aid every week.



Then, in what Ukraine said was a double-tap attack, Moscow hit an underground shelter with people inside.



"As of now, 40 people have been reported killed. Unfortunately, some bodies have not yet been identified," Zelenskyy said on social media.



He had earlier called the attack one of the deadliest of the war launched by Moscow in February 2022.



"More than 30 people may still be under the rubble," Zelenskyy said.



The wartime leader had on Tuesday said 33 people had been killed.