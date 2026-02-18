Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress

GENEVA: Ukrainian and Russian negotiators concluded a second day of US-mediated talks in Geneva on Wednesday (Feb 18), though neither side signalled they were any closer to ending Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

The talks wrapped up after just two hours, much shorter than the six hours of meetings on Tuesday, according to the head of Russia's delegation.

Neither side elaborated on what they discussed or whether they had agreed on anything, but both signalled the discussions had been tricky.

The United States has been pushing for an end to the nearly four-year war, but has so far failed to broker a compromise between Moscow and Kyiv on the key issue of territory.

The latest talks on Wednesday were "difficult, but business-like", the head of Russia's delegation Vladimir Medinsky told Russian state media after the talks.

While the talks were ongoing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Wednesday of seeking to "drag out" negotiations and said the first day had been "difficult".

Diplomatic efforts to end the war have for months been deadlocked over the key issue of territory.

Russia is pushing for full control of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region as part of any deal, and has threatened to take it by force if Kyiv does not cave at the negotiating table.

But Ukraine has rejected this demand, which is politically and militarily fraught, and signalled it will not sign a deal without security guarantees that deter Russia from invading again.