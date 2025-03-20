Trump says 'We are very much on track' after Zelenskyy call

Still, the two sides announced they had carried out an exchange of prisoners, each releasing 175 troops in a deal facilitated by the United Arab Emirates. Moscow said it also freed an additional 22 wounded Ukrainians as a goodwill gesture.



Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the continued attacks showed Moscow's words did not match its actions, and that Russia was not ready for peace. He said the United States should be put in charge of monitoring any ceasefire.



"If the Russians will not strike our facilities, then we will definitely not strike theirs," he said at a briefing in Helsinki alongside the president of Finland.



The Kremlin said it had called off planned attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including by shooting down seven of Russia's own drones heading towards Ukraine. It accused Kyiv of failing to call off its own attacks in what it called an attempt to sabotage the agreement.