Trump says 'We are very much on track' after Zelenskyy call

WASHINGTON: Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Wednesday (Mar 19) of violating a new agreement to refrain from attacks on energy targets hours after it was agreed by US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.But a prisoner swap touted as a confidence-building step went ahead, and Trump followed Tuesday's phone call with Putin with a call on Wednesday with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying afterwards that "we are very much on track".Trump said his "very good telephone call" with Zelenskyy lasted an hour, their first conversation since an Oval Office meeting descended into a shouting match on Feb 28.The discussion followed Tuesday's call with Putin, and aimed "to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs", Trump posted on social media.During Putin's call with Trump on Tuesday, the Russian leader rejected a proposed full 30-day ceasefire, which had been sought by Trump and previously accepted by Ukraine. But Putin agreed to pause attacks on energy infrastructure, a proposal Zelenskyy accepted.That narrowly defined pause appeared in doubt on Wednesday, however, with Moscow saying Ukraine hit an oil depot in southern Russia while Kyiv said Russia had struck hospitals and homes and knocked out power to some of its railways.