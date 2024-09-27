Harris slams Ukraine 'surrender' policy as Zelenskyy visits White House

"WIN THIS WAR"

Zelenskyy is looking to shore up support for his war effort as Biden tries to lock in aid for Ukraine, ahead of the white-knuckle US election on Nov 5.



Biden pledged nearly US$8 billion in military aid on Thursday, including US$5.5 billion to be authorized before it expires at the end of the US fiscal year on Monday.



Biden said in a statement that the "surge in security assistance for Ukraine" would "help Ukraine win this war".



Biden also announced Washington would provide Ukraine with the Joint Standoff Weapon long-range munition and called a summit of allies in Germany in October.



The White House however played down Ukraine's hopes that Zelenskyy's visit would achieve his long-held goal of getting permission to fire long-range Western-made missiles into Russian territory.



"I'm not expecting there to be any new announcements on this particular action or a decision coming out of this meeting," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.



Zelenskyy also visited the US Congress - where his government said he had also presented his victory plan - and gave a defiant address at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.



But Zelenskyy's visit has prompted fresh nuclear sabre rattling from Moscow, which has repeatedly warned the West against giving Ukraine long-range arms.