Harris slams Ukraine 'surrender' policy as Zelenskyy visits White House

Zelenskyy also met President Joe Biden to present his "victory plan," with the White House announcing a fresh military aid package worth nearly US$8 billion for Kyiv as it struggles on the battlefield in the third year of Moscow's invasion.
Zelenskyy's visit has been clouded by a blazing row with Republican presidential candidate Trump that underscored how November's US election could upend the support that Ukraine receives from its biggest backer.
Harris did not mention Trump by name but said there were "some in my country who would instead force Ukraine to give up large parts of its sovereign territory, who would demand that Ukraine accept neutrality."
During a separate meeting in the Oval Office with Zelenskyy, Biden pledged that "Russia will not prevail" in the war it launched in February 2022.
"Ukraine will prevail, and we'll continue to stand by you every step of the way," Biden said after thanking him for presenting the so-called victory plan.
Dressed in his trademark military-style outfit, Zelenskyy replied that "we deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side".
"WIN THIS WAR"
Zelenskyy is looking to shore up support for his war effort as Biden tries to lock in aid for Ukraine, ahead of the white-knuckle US election on Nov 5.
Biden pledged nearly US$8 billion in military aid on Thursday, including US$5.5 billion to be authorized before it expires at the end of the US fiscal year on Monday.
Biden said in a statement that the "surge in security assistance for Ukraine" would "help Ukraine win this war".
Biden also announced Washington would provide Ukraine with the Joint Standoff Weapon long-range munition and called a summit of allies in Germany in October.
The White House however played down Ukraine's hopes that Zelenskyy's visit would achieve his long-held goal of getting permission to fire long-range Western-made missiles into Russian territory.
"I'm not expecting there to be any new announcements on this particular action or a decision coming out of this meeting," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Zelenskyy also visited the US Congress - where his government said he had also presented his victory plan - and gave a defiant address at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.
But Zelenskyy's visit has prompted fresh nuclear sabre rattling from Moscow, which has repeatedly warned the West against giving Ukraine long-range arms.
"IRRESPONSIBLE" NUCLEAR THREATS
Putin on Wednesday announced plans to broaden Moscow's rules on the use of its atomic weaponry in the event of a "massive" air attack.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the nuclear threat "totally irresponsible" while EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said Putin was making a "gamble with his nuclear arsenal."
Kyiv faces an increasingly difficult battlefield situation two and a half years into Russia's invasion, with Russian forces continuing to push into eastern Ukraine.
The US presidential election means Washington's support now hangs in the balance.
Trump had also been due to meet Zelenskyy during his US visit, but their talks appear to be on ice.
At an election rally on Wednesday, the Republican called the Ukrainian president "probably the greatest salesman on Earth".
Republicans were livid after Zelenskyy visited an arms factory in Biden's hometown in the battleground state of Pennsylvania earlier this week, with House Speaker Mike Johnson calling for the Ukrainian ambassador to be sacked.
Trump has echoed many of Putin's talking points about previous US policy being to blame for the Russian invasion and has been critical of Zelenskyy for years.