Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Macron believes 'the worst is to come' in Ukraine after Putin call: Aide
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Macron believes 'the worst is to come' in Ukraine after Putin call: Aide

Macron believes 'the worst is to come' in Ukraine after Putin call: Aide
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AFP/LUDOVIC MARIN)
03 Mar 2022 11:43PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 11:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron believes "the worst is to come" in Ukraine after a 90-minute phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin who appears intent on seizing "the whole" of the country, an aide to the French leader said.

"The expectation of the president is that the worst is to come, given what President Putin told him," a senior aide to the French leader told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"There was nothing in what President Putin told us that should reassure us. He showed great determination to continue the operation," the aide continued.

He added that Putin "wanted to seize control of the whole of Ukraine. He will, in his own words, carry out his operation to 'de-Nazify' Ukraine to the end."

"You can understand the extent to which these words are shocking and unacceptable and the president told him that it was lies," the aide said.

Macron also urged Putin to avoid civilian casualties and allow for humanitarian access.

"President Putin replied that he was in favour but without making any commitments," the aide said, adding that Putin had denied that the Russian military was targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Macron will again push for extra sanctions on Russia to increase the cost of the invasion, the aide said while denying any open tensions between the two men.

"President Putin has a way of talking that is very neutral and very clinical. He sometimes shows signs of impatience, but fundamentally there were no open signs of tensions during the exchanges," the aide said.

Related:

Source: AFP/az

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion Russia Emmanuel Macron

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us