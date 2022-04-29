Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Zelenskyy, Putin invited to G20 summit: Jokowi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Zelenskyy, Putin invited to G20 summit: Jokowi

Zelenskyy, Putin invited to G20 summit: Jokowi

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo gives a speech in the town of Nusa Dua on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Mar 25, 2022. (AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

29 Apr 2022 06:50PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 06:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to the G20 summit in November, which will also be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president of host nation Indonesia said on Friday (Apr 29).

"I have invited President Zelenskyy to attend the G20 summit," said Joko Widodo, suggesting a compromise had been reached following Western pressure to bar Russia from the event in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin confirmed in a phone call with Widodo he will attend the summit, to take place on Bali island, the Indonesian leader said in a livestreamed address.

Russia is a G20 member, while Ukraine is not.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Indonesia has faced fierce pressure from Western countries, led by the United States, to bar Russia from the summit.

But Jakarta had insisted that, as the host, it must remain impartial, while US President Joe Biden had suggested Ukraine could take part.

Zelenskyy had announced in a tweet that he was invited to the summit by Indonesia on Wednesday, following a call with Widodo.

Related:

Source: AFP/lk

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Indonesia G20

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us