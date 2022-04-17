Zelenskyy says invited Macron to see evidence of 'genocide' in Ukraine

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has invited his French counterpart to visit Ukraine to see for himself evidence that Russian forces have committed "genocide", a term President Emmanuel Macron has avoided.

"I talked to him yesterday," Zelensky told CNN in an interview recorded on Friday (Apr 15) but broadcast on Sunday.

"I just told him I want him to understand that this is not war, but nothing other than genocide. I invited him to come when he will have the opportunity. He'll come and see, and I'm sure he will understand."

Zelenskyy said he also thought US President Joe Biden would come at some point, though White House officials have said there are no plans to do so.

The Ukrainian leader said he believed Macron was shying away from using the term "genocide" - a term Biden has now used regarding the war in Ukraine - because he thinks it would hurt the chances for diplomatic engagement with Russia.

The Ukrainian president said earlier that Macron's refusal to use the designation was "very painful for us".