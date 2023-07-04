Logo
World

Ukraine says 31 hospitalised after Russian strike
Local residents walk among debris following a Russian missile strike in the center of Kramatorsk on Jun 29, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (File Photo: AFP/Genya Savilov)

04 Jul 2023 09:21PM
KYIV: Ukraine said on Tuesday (Jul 4) that 31 people, including nine children, were hospitalised following a Russian strike on the town of Pervomaisky in the eastern Kharkiv region.

Officials said the strike had hit a parking lot outside a residential building in the town of some 28,000 people.

"Thirty-one people have been hospitalised," the head of Kyiv's presidential office Andriy Yermak said.

Nine of those were children, including two babies aged one year and ten months, he added.

Yermak said they were wounded after "the Russians fired a high-explosive shell".

"As a result, several cars in the parking lot caught fire," he added.

He posted images of burned and destroyed cars, some of which were lying upside down or on their side.

The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, posted a video from the scene, showing smoke rising from burnt cars near a Soviet-era housing block.

Pervomaisky is around 80km south of the regional capital Kharkiv.

It is relatively far from current fighting hotspots in the Donbas region.

The Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, saw heavy fighting at the start of Moscow's invasion launched last year, with Russian troops crossing into Ukraine through the region.

Source: AFP/at

