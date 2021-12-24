Satellite images show Russia still building up forces near Ukraine

New satellite images captured by a private American company show that Russia has continued to build up its forces in annexed Crimea and near Ukraine in recent weeks while pressing the United States for talks over security guarantees it is seeking.

Reuters could not independently verify the latest images from US-based Maxar Technologies. The Kremlin reiterated on Friday (Dec 24) that it reserves the right to move its own forces on Russian territory as it sees fit, and that Western countries were carrying out provocative military manoeuvres near its borders.

US, European and Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of building up troops again near Ukraine's border since October after an earlier brief build-up in April, when Maxar also released images. US President Joe Biden and other leaders say that Moscow appears to be weighing an attack on Ukraine as soon as next month, something Moscow has repeatedly denied.