Ukraine savages idea of concessions to end war, evokes appeasement of Nazis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (May 25) savaged suggestions that Kyiv give up territory and make concessions to end the war with Russia, saying the idea smacked of attempts to appease Nazi Germany in 1938.

The angry comments by Zelenskyy and a senior aide come as Ukrainian troops are facing a renewed offensive in two eastern regions that Russian-speaking separatists seized part of in 2014.

The New York Times editorial board said on May 19 that a negotiated peace might require Kyiv to make some hard decisions, given that a decisive military victory was not realistic.

And former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger this week suggested at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Ukraine should let Russia keep Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

"Whatever the Russian state does, you will always find someone who says 'Let's take its interests into account'," Zelenskyy said in a late night video address.

"You get the impression that Mr Kissinger doesn't have 2022 on his calendar, but 1938, and that he thinks he is talking to an audience not in Davos but in Munich back then."

In 1938, Britain, France, Italy and Germany signed a pact in Munich that gave Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler land in the then Czechoslovakia as part of a failed attempt to persuade him to abandon further territorial expansion.

"Perhaps the New York Times also wrote something similar in 1938. But let me remind you, it's now 2022," said Zelenskyy.

"Those who advise Ukraine to give something to Russia, these 'great geopolitical figures', never see ordinary people, ordinary Ukrainians, millions living on the territory they are proposing to exchange for an illusory peace."

In response to Mr Kissinger's comments, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told CNBC that he disagreed with the former US Secretary of State.

“For us the territorial integrity, the sovereignty of Ukraine stands above all else and it is up to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, and his team to decide how they will conduct the peace negotiations that we hope will start one day,” he told CNBC in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum.