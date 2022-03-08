Ukraine says bread factory hit, talks make little progress

LVIV: Ukrainian officials said a Russian air strike hit a bread factory in northern Ukraine on Monday (Mar 7), killing at least 13 civilians, while talks between Kyiv and Moscow made little progress towards easing the conflict.

The strike on the factory in Makariv, just west of the capital Kyiv, took place as the number of refugees fleeing across borders from the Russian assault on Ukraine passed 1.7 million, according to United Nations figures.

Russian forces pressed on with their sieges and bombing of Ukrainian cities on the 11th day of the war. In the encircled southern port city of Mariupol, hundreds of thousands of people remained trapped without food and water under regular bombardments.

"They're bombing the life out of everything that is moving," Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Reuters was not able to verify the reported bakery attack but local emergency services said the bodies of at least 13 civilians were recovered from rubble after it was hit.

Five people were rescued of the 30 believed to have been there at the time. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Zelenskyy, speaking on a zoom call with a Jewish group in the United States, said: "The bakery was eliminated. And this is happening in different cities."