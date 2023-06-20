Ukraine says Hungary ignores requests for contact with transferred prisoners of war

Ukraine said on Monday (Jun 19) that Hungary has been ignoring requests for contact with prisoners of war that Kyiv said had been secretly transferred from Russia and called the move an act of self-interest on Prime Minister Viktor Orban's side.

Hungary, which under Orban has forged strong political and economic ties with Russia and has not cut them since Moscow invaded Ukraine 16 months ago, said on Jun 9 that it had received a group of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia.

"All attempts by Ukrainian diplomats over recent days to establish direct contact with Ukrainian citizens have failed," Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on his Facebook page.

"This, as well as information received from the relatives of some of them, indicates that the Hungarian authorities' assurances of the alleged free status of Ukrainian defenders in Hungary are not true," he said.

Hungary's foreign ministry has not immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.