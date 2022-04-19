Logo
Ukraine says it sees signs Russia is starting new eastern offensive
A view shows an empty street with buildings damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Marinka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Apr 14, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko)

19 Apr 2022 02:20AM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 02:21AM)
Ukraine's armed forces command has observed signs that Russia is starting an anticipated new offensive in the east of the country, increasing the intensity of attacks in parts of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, it said on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, the armed forces command also said that Russia's main military force was concentrating on taking control of the entirety of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

It said that battles were ongoing in the port city of Mariupol, where it said Russia was attempting to storm the city's seaport.

Source: Reuters

